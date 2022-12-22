UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Makes Another Oil & Gas Reserves Recovery In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

OGDCL makes another oil & gas reserves recovery in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Thursday announced an oil and gas discovery at the exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1, located in Sanghar District, Sindh.

"Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 125 Barrel of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 0.483 Metric Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas through choke size 28/64" at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi)," the company said in a news release.

The exploratory well, a joint venture of the OGDCL, Orient Petroleum, and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), was spudded on June 3, 2022 using the OGDCL's in-house expertise.

The OGDCL said it was the 11th discovery in Sinjhoro Block which showed the commitment of Sinjhoro joint venture partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block and its aggressive exploration strategy.

The discovery would positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply from indigenous resources and "will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country", it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Company Oil Sanghar Sinjhoro June Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

4 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.