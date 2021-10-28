UrduPoint.com

OGRA Establishes 'Consumer Affairs Department' For Complaints' Redressal

OGRA establishes 'Consumer Affairs Department' for complaints' redressal

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recently established a Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) to handle general public's grievances and ensure their prompt redressal on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recently established a Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) to handle general public's grievances and ensure their prompt redressal on merit.

"The Complaints and Appeals departments have been merged and placed under the umbrella of CAD to synchronize the data of complaints and provide complainants the option of appeal at one forum for timely redressal of their grievances under CRPR (Complaint Resolution Procedure Regulations) 2003," OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note on Thursday.

He said OGRA has also established its regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar to facilitate the consumers at their doorstep and posted designated officers to record, hear, analyze and decide the complaints as per rules.

"Alone in F.Y. 2020-21, OGRA's designated officers have decided 8,272 complaints, provided 1,341 gas connections and relief of Rs 118 million to consumers with provision of the opportunity of appeal to aggrieved party being competent appellate forum in oil and gas sector." The spokesperson said the consumers could register their complaints by hand, post, email and directly submit OGRA's official website.

He said the complaint redressal mechanism was available free of cost and "complaints are decided within a limited/short time period, resolving consumers' grievances against sui companies, Oil Marketing Companies, CNG stations, LPG and LNG Companies etc," for which the CAD had been established.

He said the authority believed in providing quick and speedy relief to the consumers.

