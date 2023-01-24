UrduPoint.com

OGRA Rejects Speculations About Diesel, Petrol Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday strongly rejected speculations about the shortage of diesel and petrol in the country.

"Sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the country," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi clarified in a press statement.

He said the country had sufficient petrol and diesel stocks for meeting the needs of 18 and 37 days respectively.

"Furthermore, ships carrying 101,000MT (Metric Ton) petrol is at berth/outer anchorage," the spokesman added.

Imran Ghzanavi said the local refineries were playing their due role in meeting the demand for petroleum products.

