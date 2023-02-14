OICCI launches Diversity, Inclusion Handbook 2022 to promote inclusive workplace

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):For promoting females at leadership positions in corporate world, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Tuesday announced the 5th Women Empowerment Awards while Diversity and Inclusion Handbook 2022 was also launched.

The Handbook covers policies aimed at building inclusive workplaces including workplace flexibility, hybrid working models, and policies enabling working mothers and parents effectively.

Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony.

President OICCI, Ghias Khan, stressed on the need of gender inclusive measures to ensure expedited socio-economic growth and said that female labour participation in Pakistan was at a lower level of 21 percent.

Bridging the female employment gap could increase employment by up to 19 million and boost Pakistan's GDP by up to 23 percent, he said while quoting estimates by World Bank.

Procter and Gamble Pakistan won the top position and was declared Champions of "OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2022" whereas Nestle Pakistan and Unilever Pakistan were declared the first and second runners-up respectively.

An independent jury vetted the performance of the companies from different aspects and awarded the Overall Best Performer and awards for all other categories.

Expanding the scope of the awards beyond OICCI members, Ms. Sima Kamil was declared the first winner of Iconic Corporate Women Leaders Award, based on nominations received from OICCI members.

This award was introduced in current year to recognize corporate female leaders who can serve as an inspiration to the younger female generation.

Special category awards were given in seven categories. Standard Chartered Pakistan won the Leadership & Strategy award, Pakistan Tobacco Company won the award for an Organization's Vision and Mission, Telenor Pakistan won the Conducive Workplace Environment for Women award, Engro Corporation won the Women Leaders' Development award and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) won the Work-Life Balance and Integration award.

Special Recognition Awards were awarded to GSK Pakistan for Notable Growth in Women Empowerment while L'Oreal was declared to be the SME Champion.

Explaining the purpose of Diversity and Inclusion Handbook 2022, Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem stated that it was one of the latest initiatives taken under the banner of OICCI Women with the aim to publish information regarding initiatives and best practices that member companies have adopted within their workplaces.

It was now available for use by interested corporations to begin or further their journey towards equality in their workplaces, he added.

The ceremony was attended by CEOs, HR Executives, and corporate professionals from various OICCI member companies and distinguished guests.