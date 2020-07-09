UrduPoint.com
Oil Detected In Sayma River In Russia's Surgut - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) MANSIYSK, July 9 (Sputnik) - Petroleum products were detected on Thursday in the Sayma river in the Russian western Siberian city of Surgut and the pollution area is about 2,700 square feet, the municipal authorities told Sputnik.

"Oil products were discharged into the storm water sewage of the city, oil products ended up in the reservoir of the Sayma river. At the moment, the total volume of pollution is being established, representatives of civil defense and emergencies are installing boom fencing," Vyacheslav Adushkin, the head of the municipal department of nature management and urban development, said.

According to him, experts are trying to find out how the oil products ended up in storm sewers and then in the river.

"Oil products will be collected, absorbed, pumped out and taken out for disposal," the official added.

The municipal authorities estimate that about 200 liters of fuel oil leaked into the river.

The prosecutor's office of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area has launched an investigation as a result of the incident.

