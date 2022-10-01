Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Down 26.7%

Global oil prices fell in the third quarter, showing the first decline since 2020, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Global oil prices fell in the third quarter, showing the first decline since 2020, according to trading data.

In September, the price of Brent crude oil fell 4.7% $87.96 per barrel, WTI was down 9% to $79.49.

In the third quarter, Brent lost 21.2%, WTI fell 26.7%.

The quarterly decline in oil prices was recorded for the first time since 2020, when prices fell by more than 60% in the first quarter.

However, both brands are still in green in 2022, rising by 10.2% and 4.5%, respectively.