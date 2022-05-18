UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Drop Amid Hopes For Venezuela Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the United States moved to ease some sanctions against Venezuela

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :-- Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the United States moved to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery lost 1.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 112.40 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery decreased 2.31 dollars, or 2 percent, to close at 111.93 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The United States will ease some sanctions against Venezuela as a means to encourage negotiations between the U.

S.-backed opposition and the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolas Maduro, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.

Part of the sanctions relief involved the issuance by the U.S. Treasury Department of a "narrow license" authorizing Chevron Corp., the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, to negotiate "potential future activities" in the Latin American country, the officials told reporters during a briefing, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange White House Company Oil London United States Venezuela New York Mercantile Exchange June July Government Opposition

Recent Stories

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high" ..

New York City lifts COVID-19 alert level to "high"

9 minutes ago
 Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conferenc ..

Heat beat Celtics to lead in NBA Eastern Conference finals

9 minutes ago
 Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' t ..

Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted A ..

Belarusian President Signs Bill Making Attempted Acts of Terrorism Capital Crime

10 minutes ago
 Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not ..

Council of Europe Commissioner Calls on London Not to Extradite Assange to Unite ..

10 minutes ago
 OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering ..

OGDCL injects 8 new wells in production gathering system

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.