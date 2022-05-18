Oil prices drop amid hopes for Venezuela supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :-- Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the United States moved to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery lost 1.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 112.40 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery decreased 2.31 dollars, or 2 percent, to close at 111.93 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The United States will ease some sanctions against Venezuela as a means to encourage negotiations between the U.

S.-backed opposition and the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolas Maduro, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.

Part of the sanctions relief involved the issuance by the U.S. Treasury Department of a "narrow license" authorizing Chevron Corp., the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, to negotiate "potential future activities" in the Latin American country, the officials told reporters during a briefing, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.