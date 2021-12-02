UrduPoint.com

Oil Producers Mull Output As Omicron Rattles Markets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:37 PM

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles markets

Major oil producers meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January, with a freeze possible as the Omicron coronavirus variant rattles the markets

London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Major oil producers meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January, with a freeze possible as the Omicron coronavirus variant rattles the markets.

The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has so far resisted US-led pressure to significantly boost output to rein in surging energy prices.

The emergence of the variant has further complicated the equation, as countries have imposed new travel curbs and mull other measures that could dampen demand and hurt oil prices.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies are due to meet via video conference after technical discussions.

Analysts predict the alliance will decide to stop modestly increasing output by 400,000 barrels per day every month as they had planned and as they have been doing since May.

"The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," said Helima Croft, a managing director at RBC Capital Markets.

"The market would find it virtually impossible to absorb this additional oil, especially as it will be flooded in the first quarter," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

The OPEC+ meeting comes a week after the United States and to a lesser extent China, India and Japan decided to dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a price surge that has undermined economic recovery.

But the detection of the new variant last week caused crude prices to plunge more than 10 percent, a first since the massive drops of April 2020 when the pandemic started to hit hard.

On Thursday morning prices for the two benchmark contracts, WTI and Brent, had risen more than two percent, reaching $67 and $70 per barrel respectively.

