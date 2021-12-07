One in Two Vulnerable Families in Southern Yemen Rationing Daily Meals Further - NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) One in every two families in southern Yemen who were already vulnerable are compelled to stricter food rationing due to soaring inflation, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) watchdog said on Monday.

Based on the survey's results, NRC concluded that families who were already suffering from the humanitarian crisis in Yemen have had to reduce the number of daily meals and "are now caught in a torrent of despair."

"Now (children) have even less food than the little they had before. We need more aid funding to help them urgently. Governments, donors and international financial institutions need to ensure an economic rescue package to avert famine," NRC Country Director in Yemen Erin Hutchinson said.

The NRC survey revealed that almost all respondents are suffering from the dramatic rise in food prices, while 99% are unable to afford basic products such as meat, rice, milk and many others.

Prices are increasing across economic sectors, as 60% of those interviewed indicated that they had to switch from propane gas to firewood for cooking as the price of propane has increased, and 70% said that rent has also increased.

As NRC emphasizes, inflation in Yemen is "skyrocketing". Yemen's Currency has in recent years depreciated by almost 10 times, causing an uncontainable rise in prices. Meanwhile, ongoing civil war in Yemen perpetuates the economic downturn and impedes humanitarian efforts. The United Nations World Food Programme reports that over 20 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance, while 16.2 million are food insecure.

Civil strife in Yemen has been going on since 2014, when several Islamist groups began fighting for power. Regional players such as Saudi Arabia and Iran have since become involved in the conflict, allegedly providing weaponry and political support to the warring parties. According to estimates, the conflict has claimed more than 377,000 lives and displaced nearly 4 million people. The UN has repeatedly drawn the world's attention to the humanitarian crisis in the country, and the dire facts of mounting poverty and malnutrition.