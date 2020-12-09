UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Injured In Oil Well Fire In Russia's Orenburg Region - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

One Injured in Oil Well Fire in Russia's Orenburg Region - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) An oil well at the Tallinskoye field caught fire in the Orenburg region in Russia's Volga Federal District, one person is believed to have been injured, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry sent its officers and equipment to the scene. There is no threat to inhabited localities.

"According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Further information is being specified," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Oil Orenburg

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

10 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

10 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

10 hours ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

10 hours ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.