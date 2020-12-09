MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) An oil well at the Tallinskoye field caught fire in the Orenburg region in Russia's Volga Federal District, one person is believed to have been injured, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry sent its officers and equipment to the scene. There is no threat to inhabited localities.

"According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Further information is being specified," the statement said.