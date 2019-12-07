UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Countries Sign Charter On Cooperation With OPEC Members - Kazakh Energy Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

OPEC+ Countries Sign Charter on Cooperation With OPEC Members - Kazakh Energy Ministry

Non-OPEC oil producing countries signed a charter on cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states, which will allow to institutionalize cooperation within OPEC+ format, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Saturday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Non-OPEC oil producing countries signed a charter on cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states, which will allow to institutionalize cooperation within OPEC+ format, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on Saturday.

"The participants of the meeting held the signing ceremony of the charter on cooperation between OPEC member countries and non-OPEC [oil producing] states, which will allow to institutionalize the OPEC+ cooperation," the statement said.

According to the statement, the charter is aimed at improving interaction between the OPEC+ countries for the long term period. It will help better understand the fundamental principles of the oil market, promote cooperation between oil producing and consuming countries and will also strengthen the role of oil in the changing global energy balance.

Kazakhstan supported the OPEC+ nations' decision taken on Friday at the conference in Vienna to further reduce oil production by a total of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2020. Thus, the country expressed commitment to an additional reduction in oil production by 17,000 barrels per day. Kazakhstan's current obligations under the agreement allow to produce 1.843 million barrels of oil per day.

OPEC and several non-cartel members have been reducing oil production since 2017 to counter oversupply on the global market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vienna Kazakhstan 2017 2020 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Any Gas Contract With Kiev Means Int'l Obligations ..

4 minutes ago

25 held for decanting, selling petrol illegally in ..

8 minutes ago

Private school fined for throwing garbage on road

8 minutes ago

Three cops suspended in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago

Funds of Rs 16m released for E-Khidmat Centre

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.