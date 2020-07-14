UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 43.38 USD Per Barrel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:21 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.38 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.38 U.S. dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 43.46 dollars on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.38 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 43.46 dollars on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Price From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

24 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

24 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

39 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

42 minutes ago

Russia announces 175 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,248 ca ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.