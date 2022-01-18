OPEC Keeps Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2022 Unchanged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) OPEC maintained a forecast for the global oil demand in 2022 and expects growth by 4.2 million barrels, according to a report published on Tuesday.

"In 2022, the forecast for world oil demand growth also remains unchanged at 4.2 mb/d, with total global consumption at 100.8 mb/d," the report read.