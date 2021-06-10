UrduPoint.com
OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged At 96.58Mln Barrels Per Day

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecast for the 2021 global oil demand unchanged and still expects it to total 96.58 million barrels per day.

"For 2021, world oil demand growth is kept unchanged at 6.0 mb/d, with total oil demand standing at 96.58 mb/d," OPEC said in its monthly oil market report.

