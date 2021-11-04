OPEC+ Reconfirms Decision To Increase Oil Output By 400,000 BPD In December
Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The OPEC+ will increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in December and thus made a decision not to accelerate production growth, according to a communique adopted after the Thursday meeting.
"Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021, as per the attached schedule," the communique read.
The alliance also decided to "hold the 23rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 2 December 2021."