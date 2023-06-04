OPEC+ weighs fresh output cuts to boost oil price

Vienna, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia met on Sunday to discuss slashing output further in a bid to prop up prices.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is consulting with 10 other oil majors, including Russia, to review the grouping's future output policy.

The in-person OPEC+ meeting is expected to start at the group's headquarters in Vienna around midday local time (1000 GMT), two hours later than originally scheduled.

Analysts had largely expected OPEC+ producers to maintain their current policy, but signs emerged this weekend that the 26 countries may make deeper cuts.

In April, several OPEC+ members agreed to voluntarily cut production by more than one million barrels per day (bpd) -- a surprise move that briefly buttressed prices but failed to bring about lasting recovery.

Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid Russia's conflict with Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.

Most delegations remained tight-lipped as they arrived at the headquarters on Sunday.

Analysts are divided over whether heavyweights Riyadh and Moscow will keep the group on course with its current output policy, or further curtail production.

An output cut of 700,000 bpd to one million bpd was one of the options being discussed, a source close to the discussions told AFP, while emphasising that nothing was set in stone.

All options remain "on the table", Iran's OPEC governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia told AFP on Saturday.

Oil prices have plummeted by about 10 percent since the April cuts were announced, with Brent crude falling close to $70 a barrel, a level it has not traded below since December 2021.

Traders worry that demand will slump, with concerns about the health of the global economy as the United States battles inflation with higher interest rates and China's post-Covid rebound stutters.

On arriving in Vienna on Saturday, Emirati energy minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said he expected the outcome of Sunday's meeting to "balance the market and ensure we are ready for any challenges in the future".