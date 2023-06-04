UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Weighs Fresh Output Cuts To Boost Oil Price

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

OPEC+ weighs fresh output cuts to boost oil price

Vienna, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia met on Sunday to discuss slashing output further in a bid to prop up prices.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is consulting with 10 other oil majors, including Russia, to review the grouping's future output policy.

The in-person OPEC+ meeting is expected to start at the group's headquarters in Vienna around midday local time (1000 GMT), two hours later than originally scheduled.

Analysts had largely expected OPEC+ producers to maintain their current policy, but signs emerged this weekend that the 26 countries may make deeper cuts.

In April, several OPEC+ members agreed to voluntarily cut production by more than one million barrels per day (bpd) -- a surprise move that briefly buttressed prices but failed to bring about lasting recovery.

Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid Russia's conflict with Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.

Most delegations remained tight-lipped as they arrived at the headquarters on Sunday.

Analysts are divided over whether heavyweights Riyadh and Moscow will keep the group on course with its current output policy, or further curtail production.

An output cut of 700,000 bpd to one million bpd was one of the options being discussed, a source close to the discussions told AFP, while emphasising that nothing was set in stone.

All options remain "on the table", Iran's OPEC governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia told AFP on Saturday.

Oil prices have plummeted by about 10 percent since the April cuts were announced, with Brent crude falling close to $70 a barrel, a level it has not traded below since December 2021.

Traders worry that demand will slump, with concerns about the health of the global economy as the United States battles inflation with higher interest rates and China's post-Covid rebound stutters.

On arriving in Vienna on Saturday, Emirati energy minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said he expected the outcome of Sunday's meeting to "balance the market and ensure we are ready for any challenges in the future".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Riyadh Oil Vienna United States Saudi Arabia April May December Sunday Market Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

7 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

21 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.