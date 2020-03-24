Operations at Karachi Port Trust continue to ensure smooth supply of essential items all over Pakistan

The operational activities at Karachi Port Trust, its three private container terminals and other connected offices, including berthing, loading/ unloading and transportation of essential items including medicines, foodstuff and other commodities through containers, have specifically been facilitated round the clock to ensure smooth supply of essential items all over the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The operational activities at Karachi Port Trust, its three private container terminals and other connected offices, including berthing, loading/ unloading and transportation of essential items including medicines, foodstuff and other commodities through containers, have specifically been facilitated round the clock to ensure smooth supply of essential items all over the country.

It is worth mentioning that Port Operations, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Customs services have been declared as "Essential Services', said a spokesperson of the KPT on Tuesday.

The Lockdown is under implementation throughout the Province of Sindh including Karachi to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the operations at KPT are continue.

Four vessels berthed and discharged 2662 TEUs & 80,058 M. Tons dry and liquid cargo during the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said .

The chain of transportation of discharged goods and shipment of export Cargo or containers, essentially require free movement of vehicles approaching from and to the KPT.

Therefore, it is clarified that heavy transport movement is being facilitated for the Karachi Port.

In this regard, the Control Room has already been established at KPT i.e. Crises Management Cell no: 021- 99210403-4 round the clock for redressal of complaints and coordination among all concerned, which may be contacted whenever required, by any of the stakeholders.