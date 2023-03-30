UrduPoint.com

Over 164,000 Buildings In Trkiye Implement Zero Waste Management Since 2017

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Over 164,000 buildings in Trkiye implement zero waste management since 2017

More than 164,000 buildings in Trkiye have implemented a zero waste management system since June 2017

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):More than 164,000 buildings in Trkiye have implemented a zero waste management system since June 2017.

Trkiye aims to increase the recycling rate to 35% and to reduce the landfill rate to 65% by implementing the zero waste project.

Some 19 million people were educated on zero waste projects and 164,000 buildings and campuses have switched to zero waste management systems.

In total, over 33.8 million tons of recyclable waste were processed by enterprises licensed by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change.

Since June 2017, 20.4 million tons of paper-cardboard, 5.4 million tons of plastic, 2.3 million tons of glass and half a million tons of metal have been processed and brought into the economy.

T�rkiye has saved 62.2 billion Turkish lira ($3.2 billion) from the collected waste.

In 2017, under the auspices of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, T�rkiye launched the zero waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has drawn international praise, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to T�rkiye's first lady during a conference in New York last September.

Last December, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by T�rkiye declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

According to World Bank, an average of 0.74 kilograms of waste is daily produced per person worldwide. This value ranges from 0.11 to 4.54 kilograms. It is expected to generate 3.88 billion tons of waste per year by 2050.

As of 2022, an average of 82% of municipal waste is collected worldwide and 55% is sent to waste treatment facilities.

Also, food loss and food waste have significant environmental, social, and economic consequences. Discarded food accounts for 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In this context, zero waste plays a crucial role in maintaining a sustainable world order.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World World Bank United Nations Lira New York Tayyip Erdogan March June September December Gas 2017 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

1 minute ago
 US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces Afte ..

US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash ..

13 minutes ago
 WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Repor ..

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domes ..

Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domestic Electronics in Public Proc ..

14 minutes ago
 Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 ..

Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 - General Secretary

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.