UrduPoint.com

'Over Rs1bln Soft Loans Given Under PRS'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 09:39 PM

'Over Rs1bln soft loans given under PRS'

Punjab Industries Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Tuesday that loans are being provided on easy terms to start business under Punjab Rozgaar Scheme (PRS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Tuesday that loans are being provided on easy terms to start business under Punjab Rozgaar Scheme (PRS).

Chairing a meeting to review progress on PRS here, he said that so far, easy loans of over Rs1 billion have been provided and hundreds of people have benefited from the Punjab government's scheme.

The secretary said that under the ongoing Punjab Rozgaar Scheme of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), an easy loan of Rs100,000 to Rs10 million was being provided.

Under the Punjab Green Development Loan, he said, loans were being provided on a priority basis for businesses operating in an environment-friendly and efficient manner.

He said that many people have benefited from various schemes of easy loans of PSIC and with the launch of these schemes, people were getting employment opportunities. He directed the officers concerned to expedite the progress on easy loan schemes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress From Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation me ..

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahb ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activ ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 minute ago
 National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approve ..

National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approved

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report over non-functioning of PIC ACs ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

15 minutes ago
 US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks ..

US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks in Qatar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.