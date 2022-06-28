'Over Rs1bln soft loans given under PRS'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said on Tuesday that loans are being provided on easy terms to start business under Punjab Rozgaar Scheme (PRS).

Chairing a meeting to review progress on PRS here, he said that so far, easy loans of over Rs1 billion have been provided and hundreds of people have benefited from the Punjab government's scheme.

The secretary said that under the ongoing Punjab Rozgaar Scheme of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), an easy loan of Rs100,000 to Rs10 million was being provided.

Under the Punjab Green Development Loan, he said, loans were being provided on a priority basis for businesses operating in an environment-friendly and efficient manner.

He said that many people have benefited from various schemes of easy loans of PSIC and with the launch of these schemes, people were getting employment opportunities. He directed the officers concerned to expedite the progress on easy loan schemes.