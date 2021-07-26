UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Employment For Pakistanis Plummets Due To Pandemic: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:22 PM

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to pandemic: Mian Zahid Hussain

Package demanded to revive employment promotion business

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th July, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a hammer blow to overseas employment promoters and the people seeking jobs overseas.
It has also damaged the business of overseas employment promoters bankrupting majority of the promoters therefore government should announce a package for this critical sector, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that overseas employment promoters should be re-energized so that they can export manpower which will reduce unemployment and help the country earn foreign exchange.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the world is returning to normalization due to vaccination which will result in demand therefore the government should help employment promoters and give them the status of an industry.


He said that the current government has helped many sectors of the economy but ignored promoters as the majority of them are unable to pay office rent and staff salaries, therefore, they should be given interest-free loans.


Many people seeking employment in foreign countries are held back by pandemic, many could not return due to restrictions while a sizable number has lost jobs.
He noted that overseas Pakistanis remitted 29.4 billion dollars during the last fiscal which helped government overcome financial problems while the remittances could be increased substantially if an enabling environment is provided to employment promoters.


The business leader noted that it is the private sector which sends the majority of people abroad which should be facilitated, adding that the efforts of State Bank in this regard are laudable.


The central bank should redouble efforts to increase remittances to fill the current account gap as foreign investment has always remained below expectations in the country, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Exchange Business Rent Bank Alliance All Government Industry Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

31 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

27 minutes ago

US, Several Other Countries Condemn Arrests of Pro ..

27 minutes ago

833,767 people vaccinated against corona in Faisal ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.