Pak-China Cooperation In Agriculture Sector To Boost Local Output Of Agri-products:Imam

28 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that Pak-Cina cooperation in agriculture sector will help to boost output of local agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that Pak-Cina cooperation in agriculture sector will help to boost output of local agriculture sector.

Addressing a webinar organized by China-Pakistan Agriculture and Industrial Cooperation Imam said that China possesses advancement in agriculture sector as compared to Pakistan and it can learn from China by adopting their farming techniques.

He further said that value addition, marketing and public private partnership are some of the areas which can be worked on for the benefit of the both countries.

He said that the chilli project initiated with collaboration of China will be helpful in enhancing the chilli production in Pakistan.

He further added that bilateral cooperation will enhance agriculture productivity, which would resulted in increase of local exports.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong said that Chines companies have planted to bringing over 100 acre of land in Punjab province in collaboration with local farmers, beside setting up Chilli processing factory in the future to improve the livelihood of the local farmers.

The minister also announced the inauguration of Pakistan China Condiments Industry Alliance which will promote bilateral cooperation in the field of condiments.

It is worth mentioning here that under the guidance of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the first China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform was officially launched on January 26, 2021.

The platform has actively played itsrole as a communication channel to boost bilateral cooperation and exchanges in agriculture upwards.

In the joint efforts of China Embassy in Pakistan, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation and Exchange Center and the agriculture related companies from both countries, the chilli contract farming project was launched.

