UrduPoint.com

Pak Exports To Italy Exceed Its Imports: CEO Pak Furniture Council

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pak exports to Italy exceed its imports: CEO Pak Furniture Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday disclosed that for the first time Pakistan's exports to Italy exceeded its imports from the country - depicting upward trends in promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Talking to a delegation of exporters and importers led by honorary Investment Consular and Tourism Ambassador to Italy Muhammad Sheheryar Khan, he said bilateral trade volume between Italy and Pakistan has exponentially grown from € 1.42 billion in 2019 to €1.52 billion in 2021.

He said that Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, was a key driving force behind the further cementing of trade relations between the two countries.

He said that although global trade shrank during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan's exports to Italy in 2021 grew by 22.1%, with a total value of € 763.51 million. In the same period, Italian exports to Pakistan saw an increase of 48.6%, with a total value of € 754.06 million.

The trade volume in Jan-Feb current year stood at € 289.37 million compared to € 203.41 million during the same period in 2021, he added.

With its unique geo-strategic location and improved security conditions, Kashif said, that Pakistan offered excellent investment opportunities to Italian companies.

With a population of around 220 million and a constantly growing demand for high-end products, Pakistan remained an attractive market for Italian manufacturers and businesspeople, he added.

He said that remittances from Pakistani workers in Italy hit an all-time high. With the figures reaching $ 711.7 million in FY22, Italy had become the seventh largest centre of worker remittances to Pakistan globally and the largest in the European Union (EU).

Moreover, he said, Italy was home to more than 150,000 Pakistanis, the largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU (after Brexit). Engaged in various production sectors in Italy, they continued to contribute to the economies of both countries.

Mian Kashif further stated that Italy was among the top ten exporting countries for Pakistan globally and the third largest trade partner in the EU.

Apart from business and trade, he said, Italy had carried out significant projects in archaeology, agriculture, health, culture, and tourism, adding that Italy's Archaeological Mission was one of the oldest present missions in Pakistan and had made significant contributions to Pakistan's already rich archaeological sphere.

He said that the Embassy of Italy in Islamabad was committed to boosting commercial ties between the two countries.

Muhammad Sheheryar Khan stressed that both countries should explore all the possible avenues focusing on agriculture, machinery, textiles, and tourism.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Agriculture European Union Same Italy Brexit Sunday 2019 Market Textile All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

7 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

17 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.