Pakistan Earns $263 Million By Exporting Transport Services In 3 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $263.840 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 75.95 per cent as compared to $149.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 369.50 per cent, going up from $19.900 million last year to $93.430 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 412.49 per cent from $12.570 million last year to $64.420 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increase by 295.77 per cent from $7.330 million to $29.010 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 29.85 per cents by going up from $126.

720 million last year to $164.550 million during July-September (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 37 per cent, from $83.100 million to $113.850 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 71.43 per cent, from $6.510 million to $11.160 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 6.55 per cent from $37.110 million to $39.540 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 139.87 percent by going up from $1.530 million to $3.670 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 141.67 percent, from $0.480 million to $1.160 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services also surge by 139.05 percent to $2.510 million from $1.050 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 21.67 per cent, from $1.800 million to $2.190 million, the data revealed.

