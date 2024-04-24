Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Agrees To Convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Japan and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to convene the next session of their high-level Economic Policy Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.

The consensus to the effect was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro, a press release said.

The ambassador was accompanied by Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Senior officials of the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present in the meeting.

Minister Ahad Cheema said that Pakistan attached great importance to the economic assistance extended by the Government of Japan.

He underscored the shared values and perspectives between the two nations on various global matters, and the significance of Japan’s economic assistance to Pakistan.

He said the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan spanned over seven decades since its inception in 1954.

Ambassador Wada reaffirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mutually agreed priority sectors such as health, education, environment, and water.

He apprised the minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development portfolio funded by the Government of Japan including the special assistance package provided in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods and the scholarships programme for the capacity building of the civil service officers of the Government of Pakistan.

Minister Cheema assured Ambassador Wada of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Japan, ensuring the effective implementation and review of ongoing projects while further strengthening bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Progress Japan Government Ahad Cheema

