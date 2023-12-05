Pakistan, Korea sing agreement for constructing aeroponic green house, artificial cattle insemination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan and Republic of Korea on Tuesday signed technical cooperation project for the construction of aeroponic green houses, oat and rye grass seed production and artificial insemination using Korean Holstein Sexed Semen in Cattle for the uplift of local agriculture and livestock sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023)

Both the countries were working jointly on agriculture technology transfer projects for seed potato production through aeroponics, fodder production, chili drying and improvement in artificial insemination in cattle, said a press release issued here.

These projects are being implemented jointly by Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman PARC, emphasized the significance of the developing aeroponic potato seeds in Pakistan and explained that conventional potato plants typically yield only five tuber seeds, whereas aeroponic plants have the potential to produce 50 to 60 seeds each.

Pakistan currently cultivated potatoes on approximately 300,000 hectares of land, yet due to the substandard quality of domestic seeds, the country imports 15,000 to 20,000 tons of potato seeds annually, he added.

However, he said that by implementing the aeroponic potato seed project, Pakistan could potentially save Rs 2-3 billion each year and attain self-sufficiency in potato seed production.

The chairman said that through the implementation of fodder seed production and cattle artificial insemination technology, the livestock sector in the country would experience significant growth.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the government of the Republic of Korea for their financial and technical support in the potato sector.

Dr Cho Gyoungrae, Director of KOPIA-Pakistan Center, presented the outcome of already on-going projects and future work plan of the center.

He told that 1,574 m2 aeroponics green houses and 21,600 m2 screen houses would be constructed under the project “Pakistan-Korea Joint Program on Certified Seed Potato Production System” to produce 160,000 tons of certified seed potato annually.

He also briefed about seed production of oat and rye grass and Breed Improvement through Efficient Artificial Insemination Services by Using Korean Holstein Sexed Semen in Cattle projects which will be funded by Rural Development (RDA) Korea for three years.

He also revealed that there were several other projects in the pipeline which would be launched soon.

Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to fostering greater cooperation between the two countries by offering training opportunities in agriculture for Pakistani professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge.