Pakistan, Netherlands Agree To Explore New Opportunities For Partnership

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Netherlands here on Wednesday agreed on the significance of enhancing bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for partnership in areas of mutual interest.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Mrs. Henny de Vries called on Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen the existing ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The minister warmly welcomed the Ambassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship, rooted in shared values and a history of collaboration.

The discussion also touched upon the structural reforms being implemented by the government of Pakistan for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan was interested in technology transfer and leveraging the expertise of Netherlands in agriculture, dairy, and farm production that would lead to increased production and exports, contributing significantly to Pakistan's economy.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the Netherlands' commitment to furthering cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors. She also appreciated the government’s efforts being taken towards reforms in major economic and financial sectors of the economy.

The Ambassador also informed about the pilot projects being run by the Netherlands in Pakistan, including fish production, ensuring labor safety and environmental standards in textile industries, and projects on water management in agriculture.

She expressed the Netherlands' commitment to furthering these initiatives and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

