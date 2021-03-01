UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Ranked 3rd Largest Contributor Of Technical Manpower For Online Services Globally: Razak

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said the International Labour Organization (ILO) had ranked Pakistan as the 3rd largest contributor of technical manpower for online services globally

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said the International Labour Organization (ILO) had ranked Pakistan as the 3rd largest contributor of technical manpower for online services globally.

"We are glad to share that, as a testament to abilities of our youth; the ILO has ranked Pakistan as the third largest contributor for online services globally," he tweeted.

The adviser informed that most of the technical manpower was from the information technology services sector.

He said those services were provided to the countries with high demand alike United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Razak said Pakistan's exports had crossed $2 billion consecutively for the fifth month in the current fiscal year 2020-21.

"Our exports for February, 2021 (28 days) stand at $2,044 million as compared to $2,140 million for February, 2020 (29 days), a decline of 4.5 percent, he said.

He said for last eight months from July to February 2021 of the current financial year, our exports increased by 4.2 percent at $16,300 million as compared to $15,643 million during July to February 2020.

"We wish to congratulate our exporters for their hard work in earning the foreign exchange for the country and urge them to market their exports even more aggressively, he said.

