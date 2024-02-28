'Pakistan Single Window' Awareness Seminar Held
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) 'Pakistan Single Window' (PSW) awareness seminar was organised under the auspices of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), here on Wednesday.
Trainer Muhammad Ahmed is the PSW domain officer. The seminar was chaired by Chairman Qasim Mehmood Sadra and attended by Senior Vice Chairman PGMEA Arslan Sheikh, Vice Chairman (VC) Muhammad Muazzam, Secretary Ali Muqaddis, executive committee members and former chairman PGMEA.
The PSW trainer told the event participants that in future it would be difficult to export without learning Pakistan Single Window. He requested the authorities to introduce e-form for convenience of exporters and make it more easy, so that common sense business community can easily use Pakistan Single Window.
Chairman PGMEA Qasim Mehmood said the Association had laid the foundation stone of glove industry in 1978 and thanks to the tireless efforts of its senior members, for 45 years, it has been developing in an innovative manner to ensure continuous development and global competitiveness. He said the Pakistan Single Window had become a necessity as a key solution to simplify trade procedures and increase efficiency in our business operations.
The PGMEA chairman said that the PSW is a unified platform that connects stakeholders in an integrated manner that not only increases efficiency but also reduces transaction costs and processing times.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From Business
-
Nissan plans self-driving taxi service in Japan3 hours ago
-
Fertilizer production grew by 10.07 per cent in 2 quarters3 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs 214,8003 hours ago
-
China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development4 hours ago
-
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 20248 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open flat8 hours ago
-
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data17 hours ago
-
Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forgotten: speakers17 hours ago