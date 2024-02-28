'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) 'Pakistan Single Window' (PSW) awareness seminar was organised under the auspices of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), here on Wednesday.

Trainer Muhammad Ahmed is the PSW domain officer. The seminar was chaired by Chairman Qasim Mehmood Sadra and attended by Senior Vice Chairman PGMEA Arslan Sheikh, Vice Chairman (VC) Muhammad Muazzam, Secretary Ali Muqaddis, executive committee members and former chairman PGMEA.

The PSW trainer told the event participants that in future it would be difficult to export without learning Pakistan Single Window. He requested the authorities to introduce e-form for convenience of exporters and make it more easy, so that common sense business community can easily use Pakistan Single Window.

Chairman PGMEA Qasim Mehmood said the Association had laid the foundation stone of glove industry in 1978 and thanks to the tireless efforts of its senior members, for 45 years, it has been developing in an innovative manner to ensure continuous development and global competitiveness. He said the Pakistan Single Window had become a necessity as a key solution to simplify trade procedures and increase efficiency in our business operations.

The PGMEA chairman said that the PSW is a unified platform that connects stakeholders in an integrated manner that not only increases efficiency but also reduces transaction costs and processing times.