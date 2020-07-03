UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Spends Over $ 1165 Million On Import Of Travel Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM

Pakistan has spent US $ 1165.970 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan has spent US $ 1165.970 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows decrease of 14.02 percent as compared to US $ 1356.090 million spent through provision of services during the last year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of personal travel services witness decrease of 12.89 percent, by going down from US $ 1315.840 million last year to US $ 1146.250 million during July-April (2019-20).

Among these personal services, imports of health related expenditure decreased by 57.

89 percent from $1.900 million to $ 0.800 million whereas the education expenditure also decreased by 16.10 percent, by going down from $110.980 million to $93.110 million, data revealed.

In addition, import of other services were decline by 12.52 percent, out of which religious services witnessed growth of 49.47 percent from $238.133 million to $ 355.935 million while the imports other services decreased by 27.82 percent from $964.827 million to $696.405 million.

Meanwhile, imports of business services decreased by 51.01 percent from US $40.250 million to US $19.720 million, the PBS data revealed.

