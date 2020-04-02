Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 1277 points to close at 30,782 points 02 Apr 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1277.10 points (4.33 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1277.10 points (4.33 %).

A total of 311,585,875 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,711,949 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 10.392 billion as compared to Rs 6.694 billion during last trading day.

As many as 366 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Thursday, out of which 312 recorded gain and 47 sustained losses whereas the share price of 7 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 29,537,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.78, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 20,586,500 and price per share of Rs 2.80 and Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 19,039,500 and price per share of Rs 9.74.

Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase of Rs 71.29 per share, closing at Rs 1021.95 while Wyeth Pak LtdXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 55.33 per share, closing at Rs 794.93.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 87 per share, closing at Rs 6900 whereas prices of Colgate Palm decreased by Rs 72.86 per share closing at Rs 2017.14.