Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 231 points to close at 34,350 points 05 June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,350.42 points as compared to 34,119.39 points on the last working day, with positive change of 231.03 points (0.68%).

A total of 89,134,137 shares were traded compared to the trade 143,642,171 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.962 billion as compared to Rs5.550 billion during last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 191 recorded gain and 103 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,651,500 shares and price per share of Rs25.29, Jah Sidd. Co with a volume of 5,206,500 with price per share of Rs12.84 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 4,351,500 and price per share of Rs27.18.

The Sanofi-AventisXD recorded maximum increase of Rs30 per share, closing at Rs858 while Abbott Lab XD was runner up with the increase of Rs24.66 per share, closing at Rs559.91.

Sunrays Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs22.49 per share, closing at Rs280.50, whereas prices of Shield Corp. shares decreased by Rs19.03 per share closing at Rs234.97.