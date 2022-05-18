UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 300 Points To Close At 43,026 Points 18 May 2022

May 18, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close at 43,026 points 18 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 300.82 points, with a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,026.88 points against 42,726.06 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 300.82 points, with a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,026.88 points against 42,726.06 points on the last working day.

A total of 278,803,100 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 197,916,949 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.916 billion against Rs6.177 billion on last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 245 of them recorded gain and 83 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,075,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.54, Cnergico Pk with volume of 24,142,935 and price per share of Rs5.22 and Telecard Limited with volume of 23,218,500 and price per share of Rs11.05.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs5790 whereas the runner up was Gatron Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs28.76 to Rs448.75.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs76.99 closing at Rs952.01 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs75.70 to close at Rs934.50.

