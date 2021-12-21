UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 162 Points To Close At 44,177 Points 21 Dec 2021

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 162 points to close at 44,177 points 21 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 162.88 points, with a negative change of 0.37 percent, closing at 44,177.07 points against 44,339.95 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 162.88 points, with a negative change of 0.37 percent, closing at 44,177.07 points against 44,339.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 223,081,101 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 238,453,759 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.684 billion against Rs9.395 billion the previous day.

As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 21,714,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.12, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,928,534 and price per share of Rs116.24 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 18,722,500 and price per share of Rs6.53.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.75 per share, closing at Rs2525 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs42.48 to Rs610.83.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs61 closing Rs5389 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs14.88 to close at Rs1678.62.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During C ..

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During Conversation With Macron - Krem ..

5 minutes ago
 Forests great source to maintain natural resources ..

Forests great source to maintain natural resources: Dostain

5 minutes ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar's mother

5 minutes ago
 Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of ..

Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of Aamir Dogar

5 minutes ago
 X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

8 minutes ago
 143 villages' computerized land record available o ..

143 villages' computerized land record available on SDC

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.