Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 162 points to close at 44,177 points 21 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 162.88 points, with a negative change of 0.37 percent, closing at 44,177.07 points against 44,339.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 223,081,101 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 238,453,759 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.684 billion against Rs9.395 billion the previous day.

As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 21,714,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.12, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,928,534 and price per share of Rs116.24 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 18,722,500 and price per share of Rs6.53.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.75 per share, closing at Rs2525 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs42.48 to Rs610.83.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs61 closing Rs5389 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs14.88 to close at Rs1678.62.