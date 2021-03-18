UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 726 Points To Close At 44,724 Points 18 Mar 2021

18th March 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 726 points to close at 44,724 points 18 Mar 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 726.22 points, with negative change of 1.6 percent, closing at 44,724.09 points against 45,450.31 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 726.22 points, with negative change of 1.6 percent, closing at 44,724.09 points against 45,450.31 points on the last working day.

A total 554,068,283 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 510,384,498 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.699 billion against Rs 24.795 billion previous day.

As many as 407 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gain and 307 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 57,881,500 shares and price per share of Rs10.10, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 49,488,500 and price per share of Rs4.10 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 39,264,101 and price per share of Rs147.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 6000 followed by Khyber Tobacco, share prices of which increased by Rs 32.51, closing at Rs 466.12.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs120 per share, closing at Rs13880 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs 66 per share, closing at Rs 882.

