Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 30 Apr 2021
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.95.24
Cherat Packaging Limited.192.13
Merit Packaging Ltd.15.57
Packages Ltd.(XD)456.7
Roshan Packages Limited.24.87
Security papers Ltd.134.46
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)758.65
AGP Limited.(XD)111
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.296.58
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.(XD)234.45
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.(XD)148.18
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.(XDXB)597.64
Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.(XD)820.01
The Searle Company Ltd.227.71
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.950
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.20.1
Hub Power Company Limited.(XD)74.96
K Electric Limited.3.6
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.39.15
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.13
Kot Addu Power Company.37.99
LALPIR Power Limited.(XD)15.37
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.03
Nishat Power Limited.20.51
Pakgen Power Limited.(XD)21.36
Saif Power Ltd.(XD)15.19
Tri Star Power Ltd.5.51
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.218.56
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.9.49
National Refinary Ltd.562.38
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.22.74
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.38
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.24.77
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.61
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.21.92
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.01
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.79
Shakarganj Limited.40
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.183.15
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.539
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.158.8
Image Pakistan Limited15.75
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.27
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.82.87
Hum Network Limited.5.93
Media Times Limited.2.98
NetSol Technologies Ltd.157.7
Pak Datacom Limited.76
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9
Systems Limited.(XB)423.65
Telecard Ltd.14.78
TPL CORP Limited.6.45
TPL Trakker Limited.10.65
TRG Pakistan Ltd.168.62
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.4
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.93.62
Azgard Nine Limited.34.39
Bleesed Textile Ltd.404
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.28.64
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.400.1
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.284.14
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.8.28
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.48.74
Interloop Limited.65.22
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.7.91
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.64.99
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.54.49
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]15.02
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.46.42
Nishat Mills Ltd.86.19
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.45
Redco Textile Ltd.5.99
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.47.29
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.915.49
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.7.75
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.57
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.84
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.31
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.51
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.45
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.1.95
Din Textile Mills Ltd.49.05
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.240
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.05
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.298.13
Island Textile Mills Ltd.2062.33
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.8.76
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.76.02
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.12
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.17.69
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.2.95
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.54.01
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.18.38
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills.193.67
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.16.01
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd.
329.75
Sally Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.87
Sana Industries Ltd.52.96
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.13.33
Service Textile Mills Ltd.16.5
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.270
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.57
Samin Textiles Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8
Service Fabrics Ltd.18.63
Shahtaj Textile Ltd.100.49
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.47
Zephyr Textile Limited.11.7
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.349.35
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.(XD)1349.98
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.850
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.27
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)154.85
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.9.56
Pakistan National Shipping Co.64.24
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.200
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.116.76
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.(XD)10.5
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF10.96
NBP Pakistan Growth ETF11.28
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.11.82
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.13.9
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL APR21.21
ASL MAY21.39
ASC APR13.51
ASC MAY13.73
ASTL APR37.04
ASTL MAY37.11
AKBL APR19.55
ATRL APR219
ATRL MAY220.9
AVN MAY70.51
AVN APR83.27
ANL APR33.24
ANL MAY34.1
BAHL APR66.02
BAHL MAY66.7
BAFL APR29.08
BAFL MAY29.28
BOP APR7.64
BOP MAY7.73
BYCO APR9.47
BYCO MAY9.6
CEPB APR95.07
CEPB MAY96.25
CHCC MAY162.56
CHCC APR161.47
DGKC APR110.47
DGKC MAY111.51
ENGRO APR295.95
ENGRO MAY298.5
EFERT APR66.87
EFERT MAY67.53
EPCL APR48.99
EPCL MAY49.62
FCCL APR22.72
FCCL MAY23.25
FFBL APR24.89
FFBL MAY25.15
FFC APR105.34
FFC MAY106.18
FABL APR15.74
GTYR APR80.11
GTYR MAY81.44
GHNI APR245.58
GHNI MAY247.97
GHNL APR92.78
GHNL MAY93.8
GGL APR38.4
GGL MAY38.78
GATM APR48.49
GATM MAY49.06
HBL MAY123.64
HBL APR124.2
HASCOL APR8.83
HASCOL MAY8.97
HUBC APR74.64
HUBC MAY75.23
HUMNL APR5.9
HUMNL MAY5.99
INIL APR194.41
INIL MAY196.15
ISL APR79.54
ISL MAY80.06
ITTEFAQ APR13.82
KEL APR3.58
KEL MAY3.65
KAPCO APR37.92
KAPCO MAY38.16
LOTCHEM APR13.85
LOTCHEM MAY14.01
LUCK APR838.2
LUCK MAY840
MLCF APR41.69
MLCF MAY41.99
MCB APR162.15
MCB MAY162.5
MEBL APR105.81
MUGHAL APR91.62
MUGHAL MAY91.16
NBP APR32.71
NBP MAY33.03
NRL APR565.66
NRL MAY571.08
NETSOL APR157.44
NETSOL MAY159.31
NRSL APR12.56
NRSL MAY12.88
NCL APR46.18
NCL MAY46.58
NML APR85.53
NML MAY86.51
OGDC APR91.52
OGDC MAY92.34
PAEL APR30.25
PAEL MAY30.48
PSMC APR253.88
PSMC MAY255.45
PIBTL APR9.59
PIBTL MAY9.69
PPL APR81.14
PPL MAY82.12
PSO APR212.09
PSO MAY213.61
PTC APR8.98
PTC MAY9.09
PIOC APR120.22
PIOC MAY121.19
POWER APR8.07
POWER MAY8.18
RPL MAY25.2
SAZEW APR158.5
SAZEW MAY160.54
STCL MAY24.5
STPL APR14.33
STPL MAY14.37
SPL APR26.61
SPL MAY27
SNGP APR37.98
SNGP MAY38.41
SSGC APR12
SSGC MAY12.11
TGL APR84.11
TGL MAY85.13
SEARL APR227.6
SEARL MAY229.63
TREET APR26.17
TREET MAY26.99
TRG APR169.08
TRG MAY171.8
UBL MAY123.49
UBL APR124.86
UNITY APR30.94
UNITY MAY31.02
WAVES MAY19.84
WAVES APR20.06