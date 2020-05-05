UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 76.11 Points To Close At 33,992 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 76.11 points to close at 33,992 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,992.75 points as compared to 33,916.64 points on the last working day, with the positive change of 76.11 points (0.22%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,992.75 points as compared to 33,916.64 points on the last working day, with the positive change of 76.11 points (0.22%).

A total of 261,325,321 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,619,180 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.225 billion as compared to Rs9.362 billion during last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 181 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 33,832,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.94, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,445,000 with price per share of Rs11.89 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 17,863,000 and price per share of Rs16.98.

The Unilever Foods XD recorded maximum increase of Rs727 per share, closing at Rs 10577, Nesle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs129.13 per share, closing at Rs5829.13.

The Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs153.10 per share, closing at Rs 2169.7, whereas prices of Indus DyeingXD decreased by Rs 32.83 per share closing at Rs 618.05.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

6 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

6 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

6 minutes ago

Caution essential for asthma patients due to coron ..

4 minutes ago

Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.