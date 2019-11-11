UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 825 Points

Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 825 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,803 points with the positive change of 825 points (2.24%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,803 points with the positive change of 825 points (2.24%).

A total of 210,573,470 shares were traded compared to the trade of 181,945,210 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.78 billion.

Total 355 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 277 recorded gain and 60 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 35,924,000 shares and price per share of Rs 10.41, WTL with a volume of 14,480,500 and price per share of Rs 1.71 and MLCF with a volume of 11,766,000 and price per share of Rs 19.55.

