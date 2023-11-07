Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 124.64 points, a negative change of 0.23 per cent, closing at 53,735.73 points against 53,860.37 points the previous day.

A total of 506,075,439 shares valued at Rs18.259 billion were traded during the day as compared to 546,547,257 shares valued at Rs17.905 billion the previous day.

As many as 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 125 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 50,458,922 shares at Rs.4.15 per share, Pak Refinery with 36,253,663 shares at Rs.21.67 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 34,754,500 shares at Rs.2.33 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.67.96 per share price, closing at Rs.1,601.78, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber XD with a Rs.63.72 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,230.61.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.100.00 per share closing at Rs7,950.00, followed by Pak Tobacco XD with a Rs.45.00 decline to close at Rs.895.00.