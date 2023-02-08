UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Stays Bullish, Gains 200 Points

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 200 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 200.56 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 41,723.32 points against 41,522.76 points the previous day

A total of 297,773,210 shares were traded during the day as compared to 296,595,844 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12,072 billion against Rs 12,519 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 64,461,125 shares at Rs 1.31 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 22,259,031 shares at Rs 99.78 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 15,889,192 shares at Rs 80.05 per share.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 76.51 per share price, closing at Rs 1,096.61, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Ind.XD with a Rs 34.74 rise in its per share price to Rs 560.74.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 41.67 per share closing at Rs 1,100.00, followed by Sapphire Tex with Rs 38.27 decline to close at Rs 986.73.

