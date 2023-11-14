Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with gain of 142 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 142.35 points, a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 56,665.93 points against 56,523.58 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 142.35 points, a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 56,665.93 points against 56,523.58 points the previous trading day.

A total of 526,356,508 shares valuing Rs19.539 billion were traded during the day as compared to 660,649,520 shares valuing Rs22.409 billion the previous day.

As many as 367 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 44,488,016 shares at Rs.23.75 per share, Cnergyico PK with 40,027,601 shares at Rs.4.70 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 27,414,562 shares at Rs.1.36 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.552.50 per share price, closing at Rs.8,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs.75.25 rise in its per share price to Rs8,600.00.

Faisal Spinning witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.30.15 per share closing at Rs371.85, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs.30.00 decline to close at Rs.495.00.