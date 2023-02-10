UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 724 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 724.81 points, a negative change of 1.71 percent, closing at 41,741.78 points against 42,466.59 points the previous da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 724.81 points, a negative change of 1.71 percent, closing at 41,741.78 points against 42,466.59 points the previous day.

A total of 281,894,248 shares were traded during the day as compared to 367,356,809 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.709 billion against Rs13.590 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 70 of them recorded gains and 241 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Dev. with 38,731,937 shares at Rs 101.06 per share; Hascol petrol with 28,035,187 shares at Rs 80.01 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 27,482,213 shares at Rs 1.27 per share.

Colgate PalmXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 99.36 per share price, closing at Rs.1,464.86, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs 71.62 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,026.62.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 93.32 per share closing at Rs 5,441.67; followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs 52.50 decline to close at Rs 647.50.

