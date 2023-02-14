UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 566 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 566.79 points on Tuesday, a negative change of 1.36 percent, closing at 41,150.16 points against 41,716.95 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 566.79 points on Tuesday, a negative change of 1.36 percent, closing at 41,150.16 points against 41,716.95 points the previous day.

A total of 187,532,224 shares were traded during the day as compared to 192,412,200 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.858 billion against Rs. 7.661 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 79 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Sui North Gas with 16,099,686 shares at Rs 44.03 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 14,918,645 shares at Rs 1.23 per share, and Oil & Gas Dev with 12,752,194 shares at Rs.93.94 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.382.50 per share price, closing at Rs.8,450.00, whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Ind. with a Rs. 50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.900.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,499.50 per share closing at Rs.21,000.50; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.51.00 decline to close at Rs.5,399.00.

