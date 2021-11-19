Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 378 points to close at 46,489 19 Nov 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 378.91 points, with a positive change of 0.82 percent, closing at 46,489.41 points against 46,110.50 points on the last working day

A total of 304,213,325 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 263,550,835 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.997 billion against Rs8.473 billion the previous day.

As many as 356 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 215 of them recorded gain and 123 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 33,898,000 shares and price per share of Rs33.68, Service Fabrics with a volume of 17,868,000 and price per share of Rs12.93 and F. Nat. Equities with volume of 14,858,500 and price per share of Rs11.23.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs189 per share, closing at Rs2714 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs94.94 to Rs2499.99.

The share of Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs90.47 closing Rs1115.92 followed by Gatron Ind., the share price of which declined by Rs35 to close at Rs440.