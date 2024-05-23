Open Menu

Pakistani Sesame Exports Reach $1.5bln, Officials Emphasise Growth Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Pakistani sesame exports reach $1.5bln, officials emphasise growth potential

Director General (DG) of Agriculture Research Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman has announced that Pakistan has garnered $1.5 billion from sesame exports this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Director General (DG) of Agriculture Research Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman has announced that Pakistan has garnered $1.5 billion from sesame exports this year.

Speaking at a seminar held at the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) on Thursday, Dr. Sajid stressed the importance of promoting sesame cultivation to bolster exports and bolster the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Highlighting sesame as a lucrative cash crop with significant market value, Dr. Sajid urged agricultural scientists to address challenges faced by farmers while introducing new varieties to enhance per-acre production. Despite sesame being cultivated across 1 million acres of land in Pakistan, farmers often struggle to maximise its potential due to inadequate management practices and value addition.

Dr. Amir Rasool, DG Agriculture Pest Warning Punjab, revealed that Pakistan's overall exports of sesame, fruits, vegetables, rice, and other agricultural commodities have surpassed $7 billion this year. He noted a remarkable 277 per cent increase in sesame cultivation acreage and a 300 per cent surge in production compared to the previous year.

Encouraging farmers to adopt appropriate pesticide and herbicide usage under expert guidance, Dr.

Rasool emphasised that the adoption of modern technology could potentially triple sesame exports to $3 billion within the next few years.

Chief Scientist of Oil-seed Crops at AARI Dr. Ehsan Mohiy-ud-Din underscored the nutritional benefits of sesame seeds, containing essential minerals like calcium, iron, and copper, which contribute to bone health. He highlighted sesame's widespread utilisation across various industries, including fast food, bakery, and pharmaceuticals, emphasising its significance in manufacturing medicines, soaps, perfumes, and carbon papers.

Muhammad Rafiq, Senior Executive at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), announced a substantial allocation of Rs. 280 billion in loans for small farmers at a low markup rate of 5 to 7 per cent over 3 to 5 years. Rafiq urged the farming community to leverage this financial support to further develop sesame cultivation.

The seminar also featured addresses by City Police Officer Kamran Adil, renowned agricultural scientist Dr. Salsabeel Rauf, oil-seed expert Hafiz Saad bin Mustafa, and other prominent figures. The event aimed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders to maximise the potential of sesame cultivation and enhance Pakistan's agricultural exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Exchange Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Market National University Event From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest man ..

Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala

2 minutes ago
 Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico ..

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

2 minutes ago
 KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28

2 minutes ago
 IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers

IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers

2 minutes ago
 Oath taking ceremonies held in schools

Oath taking ceremonies held in schools

8 minutes ago
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swia ..

Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash

8 minutes ago
 Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties wi ..

Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins

Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insura ..

Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms

8 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil f ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various N ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business