UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Startup, RINSTRA Valued At US$ 20 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Pakistani Startup, RINSTRA valued at US$ 20 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's first digital platform for content creators 'RINSTRA' received valuation of US$20 million and it has potential to become one of the fastest growing companies in the digital world.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the RINSTRA has became Pakistan's first user generated platform and it also started commissioning content, besides providing opportunities to young film makers to create content on diverse topics.

The idea of this startup was floated by Pakistanis in North America and Europe to start a digital platform to create opportunity for Pakistani storytellers to have Pakistan's narrative in the global content stream, it added.

The proof of concept was approved with initial seed money of almost US$500,000, with the funding from American Pakistani diaspora.

The slogan to start RINSTRA was set as "Our Story Our Way".

RINSTRA provides entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators and film makers in Pakistan and beyond.

RINSTRA gives content creators access to a large Pakistani community around the globe.

An investment of US$ 2 million being planned for funding from investors with Pakistani origin.

Some of the leading benchmarks that RINSTRA has been able to introduce in the media and tech industry in Pakistan includes content diversification, short-form videos, content in regional languages and creating Pakistan's first shadow board.

You can start exploring RINSTRA and the creative content from Pakistan today athttp://www.rinstra.comorGoogle Play StoreandApple App Store.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Europe Young Money Media From Industry Million

Recent Stories

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

11 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

55 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.