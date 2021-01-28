Pakistani Startup, RINSTRA valued at US$ 20 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's first digital platform for content creators 'RINSTRA' received valuation of US$20 million and it has potential to become one of the fastest growing companies in the digital world.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the RINSTRA has became Pakistan's first user generated platform and it also started commissioning content, besides providing opportunities to young film makers to create content on diverse topics.

The idea of this startup was floated by Pakistanis in North America and Europe to start a digital platform to create opportunity for Pakistani storytellers to have Pakistan's narrative in the global content stream, it added.

The proof of concept was approved with initial seed money of almost US$500,000, with the funding from American Pakistani diaspora.

The slogan to start RINSTRA was set as "Our Story Our Way".

RINSTRA provides entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators and film makers in Pakistan and beyond.

RINSTRA gives content creators access to a large Pakistani community around the globe.

An investment of US$ 2 million being planned for funding from investors with Pakistani origin.

Some of the leading benchmarks that RINSTRA has been able to introduce in the media and tech industry in Pakistan includes content diversification, short-form videos, content in regional languages and creating Pakistan's first shadow board.

You can start exploring RINSTRA and the creative content from Pakistan today athttp://www.rinstra.comorGoogle Play StoreandApple App Store.