FBR shares comprehensive transformation plan with business leaders, highlights digitalization efforts

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) to give them a holistic view of its transformation plan

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood and attended by representatives of prestigious businesses and their representatives, said a news release

Member Inland Revenue Operations Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar gave a detailed presentation on the implementation of FBR transformation plan approved by the Prime Minister in October 2024.

Participants were briefed on the comprehensive reform agenda, which focuses on three key pillars: people, technology, and processes.

The reforms are focused on increasing the capacity of the department by increasing the workforce, and around 1600 auditors are being hired in order to increase audit capacity of the institution.

Similarly, newly inducted officers will now be trained at prestigious universities in order to bring the human resources of this department at par with best corporate organizations.

Additionally, important appointments are being made on the basis of integrity and honest officers, wo are evaluated through Reward and Rating System and given a high powered incentive package.

The business leaders were also apprised about the vision of the present government and leadership of FBR that reforms in 21st century need to be driven by technology.

Therefore, FBR has introduced digital production monitoring in key sectors includes sugar, fertilizer, cement, beverages, tobacco, poultry, textile.

The Transformation Plan is also focusing on the integration of data sources and digitalization of processes which will make it possible to link economic activity to filing of tax returns enabling the department to reach to the tax evaders and plugging the tax gap.

It will also make it possible to select taxpayers for audit through AI driven risk parameters.

Participants were informed that the interventions based on technology aim to make FBR more transparent and accountable.

The participants were also given demos on the technology driven solutions in various sectors. They also commended the achievements of the ongoing transformation plan which has successfully increased FBR tax-to-GDP ratio from 8.8% in 2023-24 to 10.24% in 2024-25.

The initiative of Faceless Customs Appraisement, which is still in its initial phase, has been able to improve revenue per GD by 17.3%.

Similarly, these reforms have been able to increase overall efficiency of Customs operations at various ports resulting in reduction of dwell time and demurrages paid by the importers.

Participants were also explained that FBR has increased the tax revenue by strengthening tax enforcement and during 2024-25 the revenue generated by enforcement has increased eight times as compared to the last year.

The FBR Chairman highlighted that the department is focusing on the facilitation of the taxpayers and a Facilitation Division has been established at LTO Karachi where the senior officers will be personally attending the taxpayers to resolve their issues.

Chairman also suggested that a committee be constituted comprising of representatives of PBC, OICCI and FBR to resolve the issues of valuation ruling and other related matters.

Participants appreciated the pace and achievements of ongoing FBR reforms and also expected that these reforms will reduce the tax burden on the compliant taxpayers with simultaneous broadening the tax net.

Chairman FBR thanked the business representatives from across the country and also highlighted the importance of such interaction of FBR with the stakeholders and hoped that there will be more such occasions in future.

The representatives of the PBC and OICCI also appreciated FBR on this initiative and hoped that this practice will continue in future.