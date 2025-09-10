CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s. Milcobel CV with and into M/s. Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s. Milcobel CV with and into M/s. Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement.

Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A., a Dutch cooperative, collects milk from the Netherlands and Belgium and processes it into a wide range of dairy products, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

In Pakistan, it operates through its subsidiary, Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEP), which manufactures and markets various dairy products.

Milcobel CV, a Belgian cooperative, is engaged in the same line of business and markets its milk powder products in Pakistan under the brand names ‘Inco’ and ‘Binco’ through business-to-business (B2B) arrangements.

The CCP’s assessment identified the relevant market as “Dairy Products – Milk Powder” with the geographic scope confined to Pakistan. After reviewing the transaction, the Commission concluded that the merger would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant market.