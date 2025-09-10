CCP Approves Merger Of European Dairy Cooperatives
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 07:59 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s. Milcobel CV with and into M/s. Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s. Milcobel CV with and into M/s. Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement.
Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A., a Dutch cooperative, collects milk from the Netherlands and Belgium and processes it into a wide range of dairy products, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
In Pakistan, it operates through its subsidiary, Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEP), which manufactures and markets various dairy products.
Milcobel CV, a Belgian cooperative, is engaged in the same line of business and markets its milk powder products in Pakistan under the brand names ‘Inco’ and ‘Binco’ through business-to-business (B2B) arrangements.
The CCP’s assessment identified the relevant market as “Dairy Products – Milk Powder” with the geographic scope confined to Pakistan. After reviewing the transaction, the Commission concluded that the merger would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant market.
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum
PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..
ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summit’4 seconds ago
-
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives50 seconds ago
-
Indonesian Ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic, trade ties with Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK29 minutes ago
-
13 development cases approved in Faisalabad, one deferred2 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders for speedy and high-quality road development2 hours ago
-
Over 19,994 metric tons of tea imported in first month of FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards2 hours ago
-
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) extends bullish run, gains 457 points19 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities3 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-263 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting3 hours ago