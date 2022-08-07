UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Location Ideal For Regional Connectivity: Meher Kashif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's geo-strategic location ideal for connecting Central Asian countries via sea routes for better and effective regional economic integration besides boosting trilateral trade.

Talking to a women entrepreneurs delegation led by Nida Ejaz, Coordinator Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said here Sunday that the Central Asia states are landlocked and Pakistan located at ideal location can provide hassle free shorter sea access to these countries.

He said Pakistan can also comfortably facilitate Shanghai Cooperation Orgnisation(SCO) member countries in providing regional connectivity which will promote trade among member countries and even beyond.

He said transport corridors and logistics infrastructure can benefit all member states leading to win-win cooperation.

He said SCO is multi-dimensional organisation in terms of its scope and functioning and Pakistan can reap fruits from it.

He said SCO comprising 21 members with a mandate of enhancing economic cooperation, if fully geared ,can usher an era of prosperity, progress and development in every sphere of life in the region.

Meher Kashif Younis stressed the need for harnessing the potential of SCO under the leadership of China for sustained regional economic growth.

He said Pakistan as a trans-shipment and trade hub for SCO countries can play a constructive key role to further strengthening the organisation.

He said private sector of Pakistan is always ready to move forward the SCO's development agenda aimed at accelerating the economic activities in the region,he concluded.

