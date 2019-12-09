PASSCO directed to releases 50,000 ton wheat to Sindh

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar here on Monday directed the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) to release of 50,000 ton wheat to sindh immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar here on Monday directed the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) to release of 50,000 ton wheat to sindh immediately.

The minister chaired a meeting held here regarding wheat distribution from PASSCO to flour mills of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by provincial food secretaries of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives of Punjab Food Department, Managing Director PASSCO, representatives of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Punjab and Sindh and senior officials of the Ministry.

Khusro Bakhtiar stressed the timely release and availability of wheat from PASSCO to Sindh and KPK for smooth supply of flour and its products.

Moreover, the meeting focused on the availability of wheat in the country and its pricing trends, releases of wheat from PASSCO and its finical implications, view point of PFMA on the issue of delayed release of wheat, transportation issues and distribution of wheat stock among flour mills of Sindh, installed at Karachi.

After detailed deliberations, it was unanimously agreed that PFMA would deliver the wheat flour at ex- mill price of Rs 43 per Kg in Karachi, and would ensure the same.

Khusro Bakhtiyar said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PASSCO and Government of Sindh for the release of 300,000 tons of wheat would be signed in the current week.

It is pertinent to mention that there is no issue with the stocks released from PASSCO to Provincial Food Departments of Sindh and KP for release of wheat would start today from Sindh.

The minister directed the formulation of a committee comprising representatives from PASSCO, Food Departments of Sindh & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PFMA under the Chairmanship of Federal Secretary Ministry of Food Security the committee will ensure smooth and timely distribution of wheat to provinces.