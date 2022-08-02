UrduPoint.com

PBIT, LCCI Holds Consultative Session For Development Of Investment Policy

Published August 02, 2022

PBIT, LCCI holds consultative session for development of Investment Policy

Secretary Industries, Commerce, investment & Skill Development Dept. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi says consultation session said that there are immense investment opportunities in Punjab, but better policy is the need of the hour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 2nd, 2022) A consultation session regarding Pakistan's investment policy 2022 was held at the LCCI in collaboration with Punjab board of Investment and Trade and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Secretary ICI&SDD Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi conducted the consultation session. Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Fazeel Asif Jah, CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan, Vice President LCCI Haris Atiq, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Director BOI Zulfiqar Ali, a large number of industrialists and government representatives from various departments participated.

Secretary Industries, Commerce, investment & Skill Development Dept. Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, while addressing the consultation session said that there are immense investment opportunities in Punjab, but better policy is the need of the hour.

Government wants to make a policy by taking the investors into confidence, so this consultation meeting is being held. He said that an action plan will be made in the light of the recommendations of the stakeholders and will be placed before the Federal government.

During the session, suggestions and opinions of the private sector were obtained for development of an inclusive investment policy to increase investment in Pakistan. The participants gave suggestions on green energy, technology transfer, availability of raw materials, promotion of tourism, effective measures to create ease of doing business, reduction of imports and increase of exports, continuity of policies and focus on local investors.

Director Projects and Policy Research, PBIT, Sohail Qadri gave a detailed briefing to the participants

Secretary ICI&SDD said that Pakistan is one the biggest market as it is fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, but we still have to get our share in the global market. He said that there are 10 Special Economic Zones in Punjab, but the number of Special Economic Zones must be increased to promote investment. The Punjab government has sent recommendations to the federal government for the establishment of three new special economic zones. He said that the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade is taking commendable steps to promote investment in the province. The efforts of PEIDMC and FIEDMC are also commendable.

Former President Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ali Mian said that Pakistan is full of opportunities but it is not possible to encourage foreign investment without promoting local investment. Political stability is also necessary for domestic and foreign investment. Haris Atiq Vice President Lahore Chamber said that the confidence of local investors must be restored for desirable increase in foreign investment. Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif Jah said that the current situation requires facilities to be provided to domestic investors, so they prosper and not only national economy will enjoy its benefit but flow of foreign investment in national economy will also increase. He said that increase in FDI is not possible without strengthening the Currency, for which domestic investment has to be increased.

